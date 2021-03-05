World Indonesia develops medical tourism for elderly tourists Minister of State-Owned Enterprises of Indonesia Erick Thohir has said the Indonesian Government will build the Sanur area in Bali into a world-class Health Special Economic Zone (SEZ), focusing on medical tourism serving elderly tourists.

World Singapore, US reaffirm bilateral defence ties Singaporean Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen has held phone talks with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, during which they reaffirmed strong bilateral defence ties between the two countries and their desire to further deepen the relations.

World Digital wallets expected to be most popular in Singapore in 2024 Digital wallets are forecast to overtake credit cards to become the most popular online payment method in Singapore by 2024, amidst the e-commerce boom fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest global payments report by Worldpay from FIS.

World Indonesia sees sharp decline in deforestation last year Deforestation in Indonesia was brought down by 75 percent last year thanks to more effective control of forest fires and limitation of woodland clearance, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry has said.