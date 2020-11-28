World Building resilience to drought in Southeast Asia United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) have released the Ready for the Dry Years: Building Resilience to Drought in Southeast Asia report.

World WB grants 400 million USD for Indonesia’s mangrove rehabilitation The World Bank has offered 5.5 trillion rupiahs (400 million USD) to help Indonesia rehabilitate its mangrove forests in the next four years.

World Indonesia to leave out some sensitive goods from RCEP tariffs Indonesia plans to exclude several “sensitive” commodities such as rice, weaponry and alcoholic beverages from its scheduled commitment to eliminating tariffs in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

World UN Security Council’s E10 – I5 Dialogue wraps up The dialogue of the ten current non-permanent members (E10) and the five newly-elected non-permanent members (I5) of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), presided by Vietnam, successfully wrapped up on November 26.