World Malaysian property sector predicted to face challenges in 2023 Malaysia’s property sector will continue to face many challenges in 2023, due to a clear oversupply of properties in certain sectors and locations in the country, said insiders.

World Japanese organisation marks 50th anniversary of stopping transportation of US tanks to Vietnam A ceremony celebrating the 50th year since people of Japan's Kanagawa prefecture blocked the transportation of tanks that the US military intended to send to the battlefield in South Vietnam, was held by the Peace Committee of Kanagawa on December 18.

World Indonesia, Australia seal deal for broader economic cooperation The Indonesian and Australian governments have signed the Australia-Indonesia Partnership for Economic Development (Prospera) Exchange of Letters, which will be effective until 2026.

World Vietnamese President's visit to Indonesia marks new milestone in bilateral ties Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s state visit to Indonesia will mark a new milestone in the unique and old relationship between the two countries, Veeramalla Anjaiah, a senior researcher at the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS) in Indonesia, has said.