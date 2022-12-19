Thailand plans nearly 10 billion USD for irrigation
Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan (Photo: Thai Pbs World)Bangkok (VNA) - Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan recently endorsed in principle a large-scale plan to tackle flooding and drought across the country that will require a budget of 337.7 billion THB (9.7 billion USD).
The plan for water resource management, to be implemented from 2024, involves 63,589 projects.
It calls for increasing the capacity of reservoirs by 1,400 million cubic metres to cover an area of 6.23 million rai (about 1 million hectares) to benefit 5.64 million households, while protecting 5.37 million rai of residential and agricultural areas from severe flooding.
The plan is aimed at ensuring sufficient supplies of water for consumption and industrial production, dealing with flooding, and preserving and restoring the water resource ecosystems.
At the meeting of the government subcommittees tasked with driving the water management master plan and the development of water resources, Prawit also approved a project to improve the irrigation system along the lower section of the Chao Phraya River from Ayutthaya to Samut Prakan province on the eastern side, and from Ayutthaya to Samut Sakhon province on the western side. The goal is to speed up the release of water runoff into the sea to help alleviate severe inundations in flood-prone areas./.