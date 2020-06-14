World Philippines: Two policemen killed in attack Philippine authorities said on June 14 that two policemen have been killed and two others wounded after suspected Abu Sayyaf extremists attacked a police station in a remote town in the southern province of Sulu.

World Singapore sees record weekly dengue infections The National Environment Agency (NEA) of Singapore has said the weekly number of dengue cases in the island state has reached a record high, with 895 people diagnosed in nearly six days, surpassing the 891 infections reported for one week in 2014.

World Indonesian consumer confidence plunges in May Indonesia’s consumer confidence index (IKK) dropped to 77.8 in May from 84.83 in the previous month, indicating consumer pessimism about the domestic economy’s prospects, a Bank Indonesia (BI) survey has shown.

ASEAN Thailand boosts domestic demand to revive tourism The Thai government will offer a scheme worth 20 billion baht (645,570 USD) to revitalise the tourism industry.