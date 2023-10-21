Unhealthy air pollution is recorded in Bangkok, Thailand on October 18 (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) - Thai officials on October 20 pledged to take action to address a spike in air pollution that came before the normal peak of seasonal haze.

The commitment was made in the context that the capital Bangkok being named among the world’s 10 most polluted cities as PM2.5 soared to 48 μg/m3, according to IQAir, a Swiss-based air quality technology company.

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) under the Thai Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said PM2.5 have increased beyond the safe level of 37.5μg/m3 in most areas in Bangkok, starting to affect people’s health. The department also warned that high levels of PM2.5 will last until October 28 in the capital.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has advised people in areas with high pollution levels to reduce outdoor activities and wear protective masks when necessary. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as cough, difficulty breathing, eye irritation, nausea or fatigue should consult a doctor.

In a statement on October 20, Thai authorities stated that air quality and safety are important priorities and that the country will strengthen measures to prevent PM2.5, such as restricting areas that people can burn crops, establish regulations between the public and private sectors and negotiate with relevant industries on transnational pollution./.