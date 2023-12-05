Thai cabinet ministers wear traditional outfits made from locally-produced cloth with a unique pattern during the meeting in Nong Bua Lamphu province on December 4. (Photo: Government House)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has instructed the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to look for distinguishing features of the northeastern provinces of Nong Bua Lamphu, Bung Kan, Loei, Nong Khai and Udon Thani, that can be used in promoting tourism.



These second-tier provinces have many tourist attractions, including distinguished cultures and culinary delights, he said after a cabinet meeting in Nong Bua Lamphu province on December 4.



The PM said that one-tambon-one-product (Otop) goods displayed at the cabinet meeting venue were quality products and their sale should be promoted.



The transport ministry said space could be allocated at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station (Bang Sue central station in Bangkok) for shops to sell Otop products.



To promote sales of these products online, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the Ministry of Commerce will jointly create a platform giving people wider access to them, Srettha said.



Also at the meeting in Nong Bua Lamphu, the cabinet agreed to fund the construction of 92 weirs to help overcome water shortages in the province, he said.



The Department of Fisheries is also being ordered to release fish into natural waterways.



People with Sor Por Kor land rights documents (agricultural reform land) can convert them into land title deeds, so they can own the land and make a living, the PM said, adding that more roads will also be built connecting Nong Bua Lamphu with other provinces./.