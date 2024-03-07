Bangkok (VNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has proposed an increase in the deployment of cutting-edge technology in order to ramp up safety measures for the upcoming Songkran Festival which is slated for April.

Adit Ngamjitsuksri, an advisor to Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, shared that the BMA has instructed the Traffic and Transportation Department to enhance surveillance by installing additional CCTV cameras along the popular Khao San Road. This bustling thoroughfare is a prime location for large congregations of tourists, particularly during festival seasons. The previous year’s Songkran celebrations saw an influx of around 100,000 visitors in this area.

In an attempt to mitigate potential safety hazards from overcrowding, Chadchart has urged the City Hall to spread visitors across various venues. Adit further added that the BMA contemplates the installation of more cameras in high-tourist areas, employing artificial intelligence to fortify the security measures enforced by the police.

Sharing the blueprint for the plan, Bangkok Deputy Governor Wisanu Subsompon indicated that the BMA plans to establish a minimum of 17,000 additional cameras along crucial roads. These new additions will be integrated with the existing surveillance system to maximise efficiency.

Under the directive of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Adit affirmed that CCTV footage from both sides of the tourist-heavy Ratchaprasong road will be frequently analysed. This will aid in strategising ways to prevent taxis and other public transportation from exploiting customers during the holiday season.

The BMA, in collaboration with the police, is committed to enhancing safety measures in selected city venues for the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024. The event will unfold along Ratchadamnoen Klang avenue and at Sanam Luang, as shared by Adit.

In an effort to extend the reach of the Songkran Festival, the ministry has also introduced an English version of Roeng Songkran, the festival’s anthem, performed by the widely acclaimed Suntaraporn Band./.