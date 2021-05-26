Thailand reports highest daily COVID-19 fatalities
Thailand reported 41 new deaths on May 26, the highest daily death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic, raising the total number of fatalities to 873, according to the country's authorities.
Health workers disinfect a street in Bangkok (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand reported 41 new deaths on May 26, the highest daily death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic, raising the total number of fatalities to 873, according to the country's authorities.
It also reported 2,455 new infections, bringing the tally to 137,894.
The country’s king has approved a decree to allow the Government to borrow up to 500 billion THB (15.95 billion USD) to support efforts in tackling COVID-19, the Royal Gazette reported.
It allows the government to issue bonds or borrow in baht or foreign currencies for a combined amount up to 500 billion THB, less than the 700 billion THB approved by the Cabinet last week.
The new debt will help fund relief measures aimed at those who hardest-hit by the current wave of the pandemic.
This is the second bill passed to deal with COVID-19 after the 1-trillion-baht borrowing decree last year.
The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said that the Thai economy shrank by 2.6 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year.
The council also lowered its economic growth forecast for a second time to 1.5-2.5 percent from the previous 2.5-3.5 percent./.