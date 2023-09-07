World Three ASEAN countries agree on formation of Borneo economic community Three ASEAN member countries in Kalimantan Island, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei, have agreed to form the Borneo Economic Community (BEC) in order to stimulate green economic development in the island and the Southeast Asian region.

World US bolsters ASEAN outlook on Indo-Pacific The member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the US adopted a joint statement on the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), at the 11th ASEAN- US Summit in Jakarta on September 7.

World Cambodian central bank to auction 50 million USD to stabilise riel The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) announced on September 6 that it has successfully auctioned 10 million USD in an effort to stabilise the Cambodian riel against the US dollar.

World Malaysian PM stresses need to maintain peace, stability in ASEAN Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised the crucial need to maintain the present peace and stability in the ASEAN region while reinforcing the existing multilateral framework between the bloc and China.