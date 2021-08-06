Illustrative image (Photo: Reuters)

Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand's consumer price index (CPI) in July increased for the fourth consecutive month, albeit at a slower pace, according to the Commerce Ministry.



Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) in July rose by a smaller-than-expected 0.45 percent from a year earlier, weighed down by government subsidies on utilities to cushion the impact of a prolonged COVID-19 outbreak, the ministry said.



The inflation was 0.45 percent in July after tallying 1.25 percent in June, 2.44 percent in May and 3.41 percent in April.



July's headline inflation slowdown was primarily attributed to government measures to reduce utility bills, tuition and education fees, as well as the declining price for some fresh food such as rice and fresh vegetables.



The data comes after the Bank of Thailand lowered its 2021 economic growth forecast to 0.7 percent from an earlier forecast of 1.8 percent./.