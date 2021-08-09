World ASEAN’s Special Envoy urges full access to all parties in Myanmar The Brunei diplomat appointed by ASEAN as its special envoy to Myanmar has recently said that he should be given full access to all parties in Myanmar.

World Lao newspapers hail Laos-Vietnam traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation Lao newspapers have given front-page treatment to a two-day official visit to Laos on August 9-10 by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State.

ASEAN 28th ARF calls for maintenance of security, freedom of navigation in East Sea The Chairman’s Statement of the 28th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) has called for the maintenance of security and freedom of navigation in the East Sea, and acceleration of talks for the prompt signing of the Code of Conduct in the waters (COC).

ASEAN ASEAN launches region-wide greening initiative The ASEAN Green Initiative (AGI) has been launched with an aim to ramp up restoration efforts and plant at least 10 million native trees in the next 10 years.