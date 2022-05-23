A match featuring Thai boxer at SEA Games 31 (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – Thailand triumphed in boxing of the ongoing SEA Games 31 with four gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

It was followed by Vietnam and the Philippines who both won three golds, but the host nation earned two silvers while the latter took one.

Eleven boxing finals took place in the northern province of Bac Ninh on May 22, of which Thai boxers won three while those from the Philippines snatched two victories.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.

It features 40 sports with 523 events, attracting around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.