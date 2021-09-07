Thailand takes over ASOSAI chairmanship for 2021-2024
Chanathap Indamra, President of the State Audit Commission of Thailand, took over the chairmanship of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) for 2021-2024 at the 15th ASOSAI Assembly on September 7.
Addressing the hand-over ceremony, Vietnamese Auditor General Tran Sy Thanh said the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) met a range of difficulties while performing the ASOSAI chairmanship over the past three years, especially in the context of the COVID-19 outbreak.
However, this was also an opportunity for the SAV and members of the ASOSAI Governing Board to optimise technologies, catch up with the fourth Industrial Revolution, seek timely solutions and stay ready to cope with emergencies and emerging issues in the evolving world, while consolidating their solidarity and mutual support for the development of the ASOSAI.
He highlighted the establishment of the two working groups in charge of implementing sustainable development goals, and managing crises and emergencies, along with the building of the ASOSAI strategic plan for 2020-2022 as outcomes the organisation achieved during the 2018-2021 term.
Chanathap Indamra thanked the SAV for its significant contributions over the past three years.
The SAV has successfully completed its ASOSAI chairmanship for 2018-2021, helping ASOSAI become a modern and professional supreme audit organisation, which operates in line with international practices and standards and plays a big role in the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), he said.
He expressed his hope for cooperation with countries in combating the pandemic, promoting public audit and exchanging knowledge and experience, and pledged to make efforts to enhance collaboration between SAI members as well as between ASOSAI and international organisations, educational institutions and other agencies and institutions.
During the 15th ASOSAI Assembly, India was selected to host the 16th ASOSAI Assembly and China as ASOSAI Secretary General for 2021-2024.
The assembly also elected a 12-member ASOSAI Governing Board and a two-member Audit Committee./.