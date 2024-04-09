Thailand, TikTok coordinate to promote Songkran festival
Bangkok (VNA) - The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is offering prizes worth over 500,000 THB (nearly 13,700 USD) for videos with content about Songkran and posting it on TiKTok as part of Songkran 2024 celebrations.
TAT is collaborating with TikTok Thailand to organise the "Songkran 2567" campaign, promoting the beauty of Thai cultural traditions to international audiences. The focus is on creating a positive experience for global tourists and encouraging travel in the country, the authority said.
It invites Thai and international tourists to join in preserving Thai cultural traditions and creating positive travel experiences through the ‘Songkran 2567’ event under the travel category theme “Instant Happiness at Songkran”.
The contest encourages the creation of simple videos with contents reviewing tourist attractions that capture the instant joy of Songkran, and share those on personal TikTok channels with the hashtags #Songkran/2024, #InstantHappinessatSongkran and #TikTokTravels with setting the post to public.
The contest will run until April 19. The selection will be based on the clips with the highest views and likes that adhere to the specified rules. The list of 38 lucky winners will be announced on May 7 through TikTok's messaging platform./.
