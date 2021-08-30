Thailand to allow resumption of domestic flights in COVID-19 high-risk areas
The Thai government will allow the resumption of some domestic flights to and from Bangkok and other COVID-19 high-risk areas from September 1 to help boost economic activity, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced on August 29.
The Thai government will allow the resumption of some domestic flights to and from Bangkok and other COVID-19 high-risk areas from September 1 (Photo: www.pattayamail.com)Hanoi (VNA) - The Thai government will allow the resumption of some domestic flights to and from Bangkok and other COVID-19 high-risk areas from September 1 to help boost economic activity, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced on August 29.
Domestic flights can fly at up to 75 percent capacity and passengers will have to follow travel conditions at destinations such as presenting proof of vaccinations and COVID-19 testing results, the CAAT said in a statement.
Airlines, including Asia Aviation and Bangkok Airways, have announced the resumption of some domestic flights from next week.
On August 29, Thailand reported 16,536 new cases and 264 deaths, raising the total to over 1.17 million and 11,143, respectively.
About 11 percent of its 66 million people has been fully vaccinated. The country is projected to have about 140 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this year, according to the Thai government.
Meanwhile, concerns have been raised about the spread of the Delta variant in Cambodia as the country logged 218 cases infected with this variant in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,752.
Cambodian Minister of Health Mam Bunheng has called on people to stay vigilant and adapt to the new normal in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic.
As of August 28, about 10.44 million people, or 65.25 percent of the population, had received at least one jab, and 8.34 percent had been fully vaccinated.
In the Philippines, the Department of Health announced the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases hit more than 1.95 million after the second-highest daily tally of 18,528 was reported on August 29.
The country has recorded a total of 33,109 fatalities.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire forecast the daily caseload will be on the increase in the coming days.
As of August 26, the Philippines had administered nearly 32 million doses of vaccines, with 13.5 million people receiving two full shots.
The Philippine government aims to inoculate 70 million people out of its population of 110 million this year./.