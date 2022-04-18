Bangkok (VNA) – The Myanmar women’s futsal team will compete in the Thai Invitational Women’s Futsal Championship which will run from April 20 to 26.



The event, to be organised by Thai Football Federation (FA), is aimed at preparing for the 31st SEA Games to be held in Vietnam next month.



The host Thai national team, Thai All-Stars Team, Myanmar national Team, Indonesian national Team and the Australian Women’s Futsal Club will compete in a round-robin format as only five teams are competing.



The Myanmar team will play against the Thai national team on 20 April, the Thai All-Stars team on 23 April, the Indonesian national team on 24 April, and the Australian club on 26 April.



Myanmar officials said that the country's team will participate in the tournament in preparation for the 31st SEA Games.



The futsal event at the Games will be held at Ha Nam gymnasium. All women's futsal football matches take place at 4pm. The award ceremony for the women’s competition is scheduled for May 19./.