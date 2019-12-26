Thailand to intensify ban on electronic, plastic waste imports
Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand will tighten its ban on electronic waste and plastic garbage smuggled from abroad, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa on December 25.
The ministry is serious in countering the imports of smuggled e-waste into Thailand, Varawut told the media. This is for the long term good for the country, as e-waste will only lead to aggravation of the environment, he said.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has coordinated with the Ministry of Commerce, which agreed to intensify and close all possible gaps of the law to prevent e-waste from entering into Thailand, he said.
The ministry itself will adopt legal measures to intensify the ban on e-waste and plastic garbage, he added.
Varawut said he will try his utmost to find solutions at the beginning of next year to roll out efficient guidelines in dealing with domestic e-waste.
The ministry has set up drop-off sites to take in e-waste and old electric appliances from the public, he added.
A day before, the Thai Ministry of Public Health announced that the Southeast Asian country will ban the import, production and sale of beauty products containing plastic microbeads, effective from January 1, 2020
Because of their tiny size, the spherical beads, used as exfoliants, are then washed down the drain, often slip through waste water treatment system and end up in the sea, the ministry said./.
