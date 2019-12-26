World Cambodia’s construction sector lures 9.35 billion USD in investment Cambodia’s construction sector attracted 9.35 billion USD in investment this year, up 79 percent from 5.22 billion USD recorded in the previous year, reported the Xinhua News Agency.

World Indonesia: Investment realisation exceeds 56.4 billion USD Indonesia’s investment realisation target of 790 trillion rupiah (over 56.4 billion USD) can be realised in 2019 and even exceed the target or increase by around 10 percent from that of 2018, announced the country’s Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) on December 25.

World Cambodia’s real estate market in 2020 unforeseeable: experts The 2019 real estate market in Cambodia has been growing due to increasing demand from both local and international buyers across different property types, the Khmer Times cited experts as saying.