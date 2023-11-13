Thailand to launch “safety sandbox” to serve tourists
The "Safety Phuket Island Sandbox" will officially begin on November 26 at Pa Tong beach and Walking Street in Muang district as part of the Thai Public Health Ministry’s pilot scheme to promote health and safety for tourists.
The "Safety Phuket Island Sandbox" will officially begin on November 26. (Photo: phuket-go.com)Bangkok (VNA) – The "Safety Phuket Island Sandbox" will officially begin on November 26 at Pa Tong beach and Walking Street in Muang district as part of the Thai Public Health Ministry’s pilot scheme to promote health and safety for tourists.
It aims to boost tourists' confidence in the medical care provided by local authorities. This is expected to drive up tourist numbers, boding well for the local economy.
Services offered include a "sky doctor" medical response team, and Green Health certificates will also be awarded for health-promoting hotels and tourist attractions. Hospital facilities and medical care quality will be improved. Food safety for dishes cooked by street food vendors will also be prioritised.
Dr Thanit Sermkaew, medical supervisor of Health Service Provider Board Office 11 overseeing Phuket, said the health and safety campaign will run for 100 days, focusing on emergency medical units being made available at Pa Tong beach, rabies protection, free influenza vaccination for 100,000 tourism workers, Street Food Good Health certification, the establishment of a Travel Medicine Centre as well as the introduction of a digital disease report platform.
Apart from Phuket, the programme will be expanded to 12 other provinces, namely Bangkok, Nan, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Ayutthaya, Phetchaburi, Rayong, Kalasin, Udon Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Trang, and Ubon Ratchathani./.