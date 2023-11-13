World Indonesia investigates alleged corruption in medical equipment procurement The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) of Indonesia is investigating an alleged corruption case involving hundreds of billions of rupiah in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) at this country’s Ministry of Health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

World French court announces jail sentences of 18 people for roles in Essex lorry deaths A French court on November 10 handed down jail sentences of up to 10 years in a people-smuggling trial over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people who suffocated in a sealed refrigeration container as they were transported from France to Belgium before crossing the Channel to the UK in 2019.

World Thailand, China co-host 2023 Green Technology Expo Thailand and China are co-hosting the 2023 Green Technology Expo in Bangkok from November 9-12 to strengthen cooperation and showcase achievements in climate change response and carbon neutrality.

World Second Global Media Congress to take place next week The second edition of the Global Media Congress will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Abu Dhabi, from November 14-16.