World Cambodia to ban import, production of single-use plastic products Cambodia’s Ministry of Environment plans to issue a circular banning the import and production of single-use plastic products as part of efforts to reduce plastic waste pollution in the country.

World India resumes palm oil imports from Malaysia Indian refiners have resumed the import of palm oil from Malaysia after a month hiatus by contracting around 70,000 tonnes of shipments in December.

World Thailand to roll out supporting measures after factory closures Thai Minister of Finance Uttama Saowanayon has revealed the ministry is ready to introduce measures to support the economy after many factories shut down because of the global economic situation.

World Malaysia, Indonesia step up defence cooperation Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto has been on a two-day visit to Malaysia to promote bilateral defence ties.