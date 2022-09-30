World Malaysia Airlines drops mandatory face mask rules on flights Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) – the parent company of Malaysia Airlines – has announced that the mandatory face mask wearing on planes will be lifted and effective immediately, depending on the discretion of the destination countries.

World Thailand to host 30th Annual Congress of Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum President of the Thai National Assembly Chuan Leekpai has announced that Thailand will host the 30th Annual Congress of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF 30) from October 26-29 with the theme “The Role of Parliament in Accelerating Sustainable Development After the Coronavirus 2019 Outbreak”.

World Austrian media cover Vietnamese Foreign Minister’s visit Austrian press outlets including Austria Press Agency (APA), national public broadcaster ORF and Vienna.at on September 28 covered the visit by Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son which they said would contribute to promoting bilateral relations.

World Tropical storm Noru triggers flooding in Laos Typhoon Noru, which has weakened into a tropical low pressure, has caused flooding in the central and southern parts of Laos.