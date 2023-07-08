World ASEAN, G7 foster judicial cooperation The ASEAN-G7 Justice Ministers' Interface convened in Tokyo, Japan on July 7, aiming to foster cooperation among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Group of Seven (G7) countries in the field of law and justice.

World Laos Government to tackle school drop-out rate Student enrolment in every school grade in Laos has fallen, while the dropout rate has increased in both primary and secondary schools.

World ASEAN, partners to seek ways to maintain peace, stability The 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-56) and the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference (PMC) will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia, from July 11-14, with discussions aiming to maintain stability, peace and regional economic resilience.

World Airports of Thailand confident 95 million passenger target achievable Airports of Thailand is confident that its passenger target for 2023 at 95 million will be achieved, thanks to a swift recovery in the tourism sector.