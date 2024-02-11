In Thailand (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand's tourism industry saw a strong start to 2024 with nearly 4 million foreign arrivals in January, the government’s spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said on February 10.

Thailand welcomed 128,969 foreign visitors on February 8, two days ahead of the Lunar New Year.

As of the same day, visitors from China topped the list with 730,747, followed by travellers from Malaysia (419,116), Russia (275,641), India (209,431) and Laos (130,551).

Factors contributing to the huge increase in Thailand’s travel could be the need to travel after outbreak restrictions have been lifted in China, and the Thai Government’s free visa policy, said Chai.

Apart from attracting visitors from China, the Thai Government has been building positive relations with ASEAN members to promote mutual tourism in the region. One of the notable initiatives is the “One Destination” project that aims to promote tourism in six countries among their citizens as well as global visitors, with participants including Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar, he added./.