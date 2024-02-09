Illustrative image (Photo: https://www.bangkokpost.com/)

Bangkok (VNA) - The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) of Thailand is seeking help from shrines and worshippers to promote the use of electric incense during the Lunar New Year, as the capital grapples with air pollution caused by micro dust.



It also asked people to reduce or entirely refrain from burning paper offerings and joss paper for their ancestors during the traditional festivities.



BMA spokesman Ekwaranyu Amrapan said on February 8 that the city administration seeks collaboration from all religious places and people to switch from traditional incense to electric ones, adding that burning papers for deceased individuals should be limited or eliminated.



This cooperative effort aims to mitigate the impact of hazardous PM2.5 particles and is part of several safety measures for Bangkok residents as the nation celebrates the Lunar New Year festival.



Bangkok and other provinces have been plagued by tiny dust particles since the Southeast Asian nation entered the cold season. As of February 8, ultrafine dust continued to affect 48 provinces and cities of the country./.