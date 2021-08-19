World Flash floods in Malaysia leave seven dead and missing Malaysian authorities said three people were killed and four were still missing after flash floods swept through a mountainous region in the northern region of the country.

World British man jailed in Singapore for refusing to wear mask A British man has been jailed for six months in Singapore for refusing to wear a face mask and causing a public nuisance, Singaporean authorities said.

World Laos extends lockdown to contain spread of COVID-19 The Lao government on August 19 decided to extend its lockdown order for 15 more days from August 20 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.