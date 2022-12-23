World Indonesian media spotlight President Phuc’s visit Dozens of Indonesia’s newspapers have featured President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s December 21-23 visit to the Southeast Asian nation, focusing on the outcomes of the talks between the two State leaders.

World Thailand opens genetic testing centre to improve its rice Thailand has opened a genetic testing centre to improve its rice after Hom Mali (jasmine) grain was dethroned by a Cambodian rice variety at the World Rice Conference last month.

World Thailand’s aviation to recover strongly in 2023: air traffic body Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Limited (AEROTHAI), the official body in charge of the kingdom’s air traffic, has estimated that the number of flights will increase by 65% next year over this year thanks to the accelerating recovery in international and domestic travel.

World Indonesian scholar suggests upgrading ties with Vietnam Indonesian scholar and senior journalist Veeramalla Anjaiah has suggested Indonesia and Vietnam upgrade their strategic partnership to a comprehensive strategic partnership, saying it would further strengthen their bilateral relationship.