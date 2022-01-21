World Indonesia lifts coal export ban on 139 firms Indonesia’s government eased a coal export ban for 139 companies on January 20 after the firms met local market sales requirements aimed at averting a supply crunch and power outrages.

World Thailand to resume Test and Go scheme on February 1 Thailand will resume the Test and Go scheme from February 1 and apply the programme to all countries and territories in the world instead of being limited to 63 countries and territories as before, according to the country’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

World Malaysia shortens quarantine period for travellers with booster shots Malaysia on January 20 reduced quarantine period to five days from the previous seven for arrivals who had received booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccines.