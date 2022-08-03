World Indonesia, Cambodia cooperate in preventing human trafficking Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with Cambodian National Police Chief General Neth Savoeun in Phnom Penh on August 2 to discuss cooperation in preventing human trafficking.

ASEAN Minister suggests ASEAN promote role of Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son suggested ASEAN promote the role and values of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) while addressing a meeting of the SEANWFZ Treaty Commission in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on August 2.

ASEAN ASEAN working to promotes human rights A Vietnamese delegation led by Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son attended a dialogue between ASEAN FMs and representatives of the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) in Cambodia on August 2.

World Malaysia, EU hold 8th Senior Officials' Meeting Malaysia and the EU held the 8th Senior Officials' Meeting at the premises of the EU delegation in Kuala Lumpur on August 1.