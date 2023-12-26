Thailand’s export increases for 4th month in a row
Thailand’s export rose for a fourth consecutive month in November on the back of a consistent recovery in key trading partner markets, according to the Commerce Ministry.
Thailand's export rises for a fourth consecutive month in November. (Photo: Thaipbsworld.com)Bangkok (VNA) –
Shipment in the month increased by 4.9% to 23.48 billion USD, while import expanded 10.1% to 25.88 billion USD, resulting in a trade deficit of 2.4 billion USD.
According to permanent commerce secretary Keerati Rushchano, the consecutive export growth demonstrates the nation’s economic recovery amidst ìnlation slowdown.
During January – November, Thailand’s export decreased 1.5% year-on-year to 261.77 billion USD, while import dipped by 3.8% to 267.93 billion USD, which led to a trade deficit of 6.16 billion USD.
The Commerce Ministry has set an export growth target of 1.99% in 2024, equivalent to 10 trillion THB (288.89 billion USD) in value./.