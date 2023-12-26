World Flooding in southern Thailand affects tens of thousands of people Thai authorities on December 25 announced that heavy rain over the past two days has caused flooding in the southern provinces of Thailand, affecting tens of thousands of people and disrupting the operation of many roads and railways.

World Top 10 defining events of global economy in 2023 The slowdown in global economic recovery, rice export restrictions, and COP28’s historic deal to phase out fossil fuels are among the most notable events of the world’s economy in 2023 as selected by the Economic News Department of the Vietnam News Agency.

World Malaysia's economy to accelerate in 2024: expert Malaysia's GDP will expand by 4-5% next year if macroeconomic stability is ensured, said Shan Saeed, global chief economist at Juwai IQI.

World Thailand eyes completing FTA negotiation with EU in 2025 Thailand is scheduled to host a second round of talks on a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU) at the end of January, reported the Bangkok Post.