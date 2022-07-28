Thailand’s exports up 12.7% in first half of 2022
A view of Bangkok's port along Chao Phraya River (Photo: Reuters)Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s export shipments in June continued to rise for the 16th consecutive months in June, up 11.9% year on year to 26.5 billion USD, the Thai Ministry of Commerce said on July 27.
In the first six months of 2022, shipments rose 12.7% year-on-year to 149 billion USD, already above the ministry's 4% export growth target for the year, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said.
Export growth was driven by agricultural products and processed industrial commodities.
Meanwhile, imports surged 24.5% in June to 28 billion USD, resulted in a deficit of 1.53 billion USD. The six-month import value went up 21% to 155 billion USD.
The country’s trade deficit stood at 6.26 billion USD for the first half of the year./.