Culture - Sports Vietnamese students win golds at ASEAN University Games Vietnam won four gold medals in track-and-field events on the first day of competition at the ASEAN University Games on July 27 in Ubon Rachathani, Thailand.

ASEAN Thailand’s aviation makes recovery after pandemic Thailand’s aviation industry is making steady progress in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd (AoT) anticipates a full recovery by the end of 2024.

ASEAN Thai tourism needs more stimulus to achieve revenue target Thailand’s tourism revenue this year could total 1.2 trillion THB (33 billion USD), below the government’s target of 1.5 trillion THB, if no additional support or stimulus schemes are implemented, according to Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan.