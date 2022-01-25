Illustrative image (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Bangkok (VNA) - The prospect for Thailand's food export is promising, with exports forecast to grow by 8.4 percent this year driven by higher global demand and a rise in the prices of commodities, energy and logistics.



Director of the National Food Institute Anong Paijitprapaporn said food exports are expected to fetch a record 1.2 trillion THB (nearly 36.31 billion USD) this year.



On January 24, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the National Food Institute and the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) issued a joint announcement saying that food exports rose by 11.8 percent last year to 1.107 trillion THB, up 11.5 percent from a year before.



Thailand remains the 13th largest food exporter in the world, unchanged from the previous year, it said. However, the country's share in the world food market dropped to 2.3 percent in 2021. China is the biggest importer of Thailand's food, buying 271.67 billion THB, up 50 percent year on year./.