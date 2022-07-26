World Indonesia targets top place at 11th ASEAN Para Games Indonesia held a send-off ceremony for its sport delegation to the 11th ASEAN Para Games (APG) in Surakarta city, Central Java province, on July 25.

World Indonesia, RoK to enhance cooperation in different fields President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk-yeol will hold a summit with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo in Seoul this week and discuss cooperation in defence, infrastructure and other areas, Korean National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han said on July 25.

World DOC promotes peace, trust, cooperation between ASEAN, China: Former FM The Declaration of the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) has contributed to promoting peace, trust and cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China, former Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Dy Nien told a conference held by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 25.

World Bangkok braces for sixth wave of COVID-19 outbreaks Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) says it is ready to cope with another wave of COVID-19 pandemic as the city could face tens of thousands of patients by the time it peaks in late August.