Thailand’s foreign investments soar in H1
Thailand's capital Bangkok (Source: picswe.com)Bangkok (VNA) - Investments by overseas companies registered under the Foreign Business Act (FBA) of Thailand rose by 73.5% year-on-year in the first six months of 2022.
Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai said the Foreign Business Committee permitted 284 investment applications by overseas companies in the first half of 2022, up by 7.58%, with combined investments of 69.9 billion THB (1.9 billion USD), up by 73.5% year-on-year.
The largest number of investments came from Japan (totalling 71), worth 26.2 billion THB, followed by Singapore and the US.
Sinit attributed the rise to the government's investment promotion policy and the support given to businesses working in Thailand's targeted industries.
For the remaining six months of this year, Thailand expect continued foreign investment due to the government's investment promotion measures, the state economic stimulus measures, the country's reopening to international tourists, and greater convenience in doing business.
These factors will help make the economy recover faster, said Sinit./.