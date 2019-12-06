Thailand’s National Day marked in HCM City
The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a get-together in the city on December 6 to celebrate the 92nd National Day of Thailand (December 5).
Vice Chairman of the VTFA of HCM City Dinh Khac Duy speaks at the get-together (Photo: VNA)
The event was also to mark the 20th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Thailand Friendship Association (VTFA) of HCM City.
Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the VTFA of HCM City Dinh Khac Duy underlined that since Vietnam and Thailand set up diplomatic ties in 1976, bilateral relations have enjoyed sound development.
In 2013, the two countries lifted the bilateral ties to the level of strategic partnership, creating a foundation for ceaseless development in all fields, notably politics, security, defence, economy and trade.
For his part, Thai Consul General in HCM City Apirat Sugondhabhirom said the mutual understanding and solidarity between people of the two nations will create favourable conditions for strengthening trade, investment and business cooperation in the coming time.
The year 2020 marks the fifth anniversary of Bangkok-HCM City cooperative ties, he noted, vowing to closely team up with relevant agencies to sustain the Thailand-Vietnam partnership.
On the occasion, the Thai diplomat presented 20 scholarships worth 2 million VND (86 USD) each to disadvantaged primary students in HCM City./.
