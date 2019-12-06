Politics Francophone community described as important partner of Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh lauded the Francophone community as an important partner of Vietnam during his talks with Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo in Hanoi on December 6.

Politics Vietnam, Mongolia seek stronger economic, trade ties Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung held a reception in Hanoi on December 6 for Mongolian Minister of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry Ulaan Chultem.

Politics Defence ministry reviews cooperation with Cambodian front The fourth meeting between Vietnam’s Ministry of Defence and the National Council of Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland (SFDCM) took place in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh on December 6.

Politics Deputy PM asks OECD to share experience in fighting corruption Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh hosted a reception for Deputy Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Jeffrey Schlagenhauf in Hanoi on December 6.