Thailand’s National Day observed in Hanoi
At the celebration to mark 92nd anniversary of Thai National Day and commemorate the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Photo: baoquocte.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Thai Embassy in Hanoi on December 3 organised a celebration to mark 92nd anniversary of Thai National Day and commemorate the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej (December 5).
Speaking at the ceremony, Thai Ambassador Tanee Sangrat stressed that this is an opportunity for the Thai people worldwide to look back on the late King’s great contributions for the interest of the Thai nation and people.
Regarding the Vietnam – Thailand relations, the diplomat said that since the two nations set up diplomatic ties 43 years ago, they have enjoyed fruitful friendship with impressive cooperation in education and economy.
Particularly, the year 2019 is an important milestone in the bilateral ties, with various exchanges of high-level delegations, he said, adding both sides agreed to elevate their relations to a new high on the basis of their strategic partnership at the third meeting of the Vietnam – Thailand Joint Committee on Bilateral Cooperation in January.
The economic cooperation has been unceasingly developing, with Thailand being the largest trade partner of Vietnam in the ASEAN bloc. The two countries target 20 billion USD in two-way trade in 2020, and 30 billion USD in 2025.
He took the occasion to thank Vietnam for supporting his nation when it played the role as the ASEAN Chair in 2019, expressing his belief that Vietnam will successfully organise the ASEAN Summit and related meetings in 2020.
He wished that both countries will enjoy stronger strategic partnership in the time ahead, become a trustworthy partner of each other, and together overcome challenges to reap crowning achievements.
On behalf of the Vietnamese Government, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung believed that Thailand will gain more success in the national development, and gain increasing prestige in the region and the world.
The Vietnam – Thailand relations have developed in a more practical and deeper manner, he said, adding the two nations have worked to improve the efficiency of bilateral mechanisms as well as promote all-round cooperation while closely coordinating at regional and international forums, especially the ASEAN and the UN. The moves have helped consolidate solidarity and unity within the ASEAN bloc, and ASEAN’s central role in regional issues.
Registering over 10 billion USD in more than 500 projects in Vietnam, Thailand is a leading foreign investor in the nation. In addition, people-to-people exchange has been enhanced through years, with hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese and Thai tourists travelling between the two nations a year.
Dung said he rejoiced at the bilateral relations, affirming that the ties will further develop to meet expectation of the two peoples, and make contributions to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development./.