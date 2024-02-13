Himalayan cherry trees in Phu Lom Lo, Phitsanulok province. (Photo: tourismthailand.org)

Bangkok (VNA) – Phitsanulok province, northern Thailand, attracted over 4 million tourists in 2023, becoming a new tourist attraction in the country.



In 2022, it welcomed 3.55 million visitors.



Yatika Kaewborisut, Director of the Phitsanulok Office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said that last year, tourists generated income for local entrepreneurs and communities in the northern province of 10.24 billion THB (280 million USD), an increase of 83.28% year on year.



Yatika said popular destinations in Phitsanulok are primarily Buddhist temples, such as Wat Phra Sri Mahathat Woramahawihan, which houses the highly revered gold-covered Buddha statue Phra Phuttha Chinnarat.



One of the destinations that has surprised visitors to Phitsanulok in recent years is the mountains covered with cherry blossoms when a new year comes.

As part of Phu Hin Long Kla National Park, Phu Lom Lo used to be a treeless hill. In 2009, park rangers planted more than 300,000 Himalayan cherry trees in hopes of making a difference. Only three years later, Himalayan cherries turned Phu Lom Lo from bare valleys and mountains into a place covered with brilliant cherry blossoms. Today, Phu Lom Lo attracts campers, nature lovers, and cherry blossom lovers for the magical beauty of its soft pink and pure white flowers.



Coming to Phu Lom Lo from December to February every year, visitors can enjoy the beautiful spring natural scenery with cherry blossoms and cool weather at an altitude of 1,664m above sea level.



Yatika said that another factor supporting Phitsanulok's tourism industry is the variety of convenient transport choices. Phitsanulok airport, highways, and railroads have brought in visitors who either spend the night or stop at attractions before heading to other provinces, she said./.