ASEAN China’s economic recovery fosters ASEAN's exports: Singaporean bank ASEAN's exports will benefit from China's economic recovery, with Malaysia seeming most poised to gain, according to a report released by Singapore’s OCBC Bank on July 21.

World Vietnam supports independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity of Cyprus Vietnam reiterated the principle of supporting the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Cyprus at a video conference on July 20 of the UN Security Council on the situation in Cyprus and the operation of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).

World Japan helps 15 companies move factories to Vietnam Fifteen out of more than 80 Japanese enterprises received support from the government to move factories to Vietnam, reported by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

World Vietnam an invaluable member of ASEAN Community: Philippine Ambassador Vietnam is an invaluable member of the ASEAN Community and has actively shepherded a number of important initiatives and led efforts that continue to enrich the ASEAN agenda and experience, Permanent Representative of the Philippines to ASEAN Ambassador Noel Servigon told the Vietnam News Agency's reporter in Jakarta.