ASEAN ASEAN’s digital consumers rises 20% since outset of COVID-19 The number of digital consumers in ASEAN has risen by nearly 20% to more than 316 million since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Deputy Secretary-General for the ASEAN Economic Community Satvinder Singh.

World MSMEs contribute over 61% of Indonesia’s GDP Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are supporting economic resilience of Indonesia, with their contribution to the country's gross domestic product (GDP) reaching 61.075 or 8,574 quadrillion IDR (562.3 billion USD) in 2021, said Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto on October 3.

World Mekong River Commission takes action to improve hydropower design The Mekong River Commission (MRC) Joint Committee on October 4 approved an important document that clarifies guidelines for hydropower project designs to minimise the impact on ecosystems and communities along the largest waterway in Southeast Asia.

World Lao coffee brand wins global award Lao Mountain Coffee’s Peaberry blend has topped in the World Coffee Challenge Competition’s Continental Awards for Asia.