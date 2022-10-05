Thailand’s rice exports to exceed 8 million tonnes this year despite floods
Thailand’s rice exports are likely to exceed 8 million tonnes this year as flooding caused by Typhoon Noru had little impact and a weak baht has helped overseas sales, President of the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA) Chookiat Ophaswongse has said.
Sacks of rice at a mall in Bangkok, Thailand. (Source: AFP/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s rice exports are likely to exceed 8 million tonnes this year as flooding caused by Typhoon Noru had little impact and a weak baht has helped overseas sales, President of the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA) Chookiat Ophaswongse has said.
Chookiat said that floods resulting from the typhoon in late September and early October had caused some damage to crops, but had not impacted exports.
Thailand can still reach 7.5 million tonnes of rice exports this year and even 8 million tonnes due to the weak baht and India’s increased export tax, Chookiat noted.
In September, India, the world’s largest exporter, banned shipments of broken rice and levied a 20% duty on exports on various rice grades.
Unless there is a dramatic change in the situation, he expected exports of 8 million tonnes in 2023 too.
Last month, the association raised its export target to 7.5 million tonnes from 7 million tonnes due to higher output and a weak baht.
Global rice exports totalled 51.63 million tonnes in 2021, according data from the US Department of Agriculture. India made up 41% of the volume, followed by Vietnam in the second place and Thailand in the third, shipping 6.11 million tonnes of the grain./.