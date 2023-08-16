Business Vietnam promotes sustainable production, consumption The trend of sustainable consumption, with environmentally friendly products, has received increasing attention in Vietnam and created an influence on the production and distribution system.

Business Organic rice farming yields fruits The National Agricultural Extension Centre (NAEC) has initiated several organic rice production projects in localities, which are gaining more favour for their clean products, lower production costs, and contributions to land improvement and enhanced grain value.

Business Coffee industry striving to adapt to EU’s anti-deforestation law Vietnam’s coffee industry needs to take measures to adapt to a new European Union (EU) law that prevents the import of commodities linked to deforestation.

Business Flying with Vietjet's 0 VND tickets on National Day holidays Welcoming the National Day (September 2) and expressing the gratitude to all passengers, Vietjet is offering 2 million tickets from only 0 VND on seven golden days from August 16 to August 22.