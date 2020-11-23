Thang Long Imperial Citadel marks 10th anniversary of UNESCO recognition
A ceremony was held at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel on November 23 to mark ten years since its central sector was recognised as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.
An art performance at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh told the ceremony that the capital will make greater efforts to preserve heritage values over the long term.
It will focus on implementing approved component projects, educating youngsters about the heritage, and stepping up sustainable tourism activities, he added.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu said UNESCO’s recognition contributed to raising public awareness of heritage preservation and to educating the younger generation about history, traditions, and patriotism.
He suggested Hanoi expand its cooperation with domestic and foreign scientists to improve preservation work.
Chief Representative of the UNESCO Office in Vietnam Michael Croft lauded Hanoi’s efforts in realising its commitments to UNESCO in protecting and upholding heritage values.
He called on the Thang Long Imperial Citadel Conservation Centre, partners, and Vietnamese people to work harder to preserve and promote the citadel, thus helping to take Hanoi forward.
On this occasion, the municipal People’s Committee presented certificates of merit to individuals and collectives in recognition of their conservation efforts.
The Thang Long Imperial Citadel, which was placed on the UNESCO list in August 2010, was a power centre for over a thousand years of Vietnamese history and unique evidence of Vietnamese civilisation during the development of monarchies in Southeast Asia and East Asia.
Kinh Thien Palace is the main building in the central sector of the citadel, which is located in what is today downtown Hanoi. It sits in the centre of the complex, facing Doan Mon (south gate) and Flag Tower.
The palace was built in 1428 and is believed to be of the highest importance, hosting many royal ceremonies. It was also where royals were invited to discuss national issues.
It was almost destroyed at the end of the 19th century by the French colonialists, however, and all that remains today is a 100-cm-high banister to the south of the plot and several large stone steps with dragon carvings./.