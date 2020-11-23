Culture - Sports Fashion show recalls Thang Long memories From November 20, a series of cultural activities entitled “Thang Long Memories” were held at many locations in Hanoi's Old Quarter to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23).

Culture - Sports Hanoi exhibition spotlights French, Vietnamese cultural heritage sites Some 200 photos, documents, and objects featuring the ancient urban area of Provins in France and Hanoi’s Thang Long Imperial Citadel are on display at an exhibition that opened in the capital on November 23.

Culture - Sports Domestic runners triumph at Vietnam Mountain Marathon 2020 Tran Duy Quang and Nguyen Thi Duong triumphed in the 100km race of the Vietnam Mountain Marathon 2020 which concluded in Sa Pa township in northern Lao Cai province.

Culture - Sports World Press Photo Exhibition 2020 opens in Hanoi This year's World Press Photo Exhibition has opened on the walking street by Hoan Kiem Lake in the centre of Hanoi, giving residents the change to see award-winning pieces of visual journalism.