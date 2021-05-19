Thanh Hoa busts drug trafficking ring
Police in the central province of Thanh Hoa reported on May 19 that they busted a drug trafficking ring from Laos and confiscated 10kg of meth.
Arrested drug traffickers (Photo: VNA)
Arrested traffickers include Hoang Ngoc Toan, 31; and Trinh Van Huy, 25, both residing in Truong Xuan commune, Tho Xuan district; and Pham Trung Kien, 20; and Tran Van Chung, 32, both residing in Lam Son ward, Bim Son township.
On the scene, police seized 10kg of meth, seven mobile phones, an automobile, nearly 600 million VND and a military gun.
Investigation on the case is ongoing./.