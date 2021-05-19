Society Vocational schools offer training in new skills Only around 83,320 ninth grade students in Ho Chi Minh City will sit the 10th grade entrance examinations, and the remaining 16,245 have not registered for the exam, the municipal Department of Education and Training has said.

Society Additional aid provided for Laos’ COVID-19 fight The Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association Central Committee has presented more than 600 million VND (26,000 USD) and 225,000 face masks to help Laos fight COVID-19.

Society Vietnam to host Southeast Asia-Pacific audiovisual archive conference Hanoi will host the 25th conference of the Southeast Asia-Pacific Audiovisual Archive Association (SEAPAVAA) in both virtual and face-to-face forms from June 20-25, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Society NA Vice Chairman extends greetings to Buddhist community on Buddha’s birthday Politburo member and Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man on May 19 visited Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu, Vice Standing Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), and other Buddhist dignitaries on the occasion of Buddha’s 2565th birthday and the 40th founding anniversary of the VBS.