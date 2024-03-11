Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Thanh Hoa (VNA) – The Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee of the northern central province of Thanh Hoa has issued an official dispatch on implementing urgent tasks and measures to prevent illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing as part of national efforts for the early removal of the European Commission (EC)’s "yellow card" warning against Vietnamese seafood.



Accordingly, authorities of costal districts, towns and Thanh Hoa city are required to focus on the management of fishing ships. Communes should assign officials in charge of the work and promptly handle cases of fishing vessels and anglers fishing illegally in foreign waters.

The dispatch emphasises that heads of Party committees and administrations at all levels must bear direct responsibility for the fight against IUU practices.



The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Department has been ordered to collaborate with the provincial Border Guard Command, Police, and authorities of coastal districts, towns, Thanh Hoa city and relevant units to launch a peak period of law enforcement until April 2024, concentrating on counting the number of fishing boats, managing their entry and exit, registration and installation of vessel monitoring system (VMS), and ensuring the origin tracing on fish catches.



In particular, coastal localities have been also requested to urgently review and complete the registration and issuance of fishing licences for all fishing vessels with a length of between 6-12m in line with regulations.



According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, a total of 359 local vessels have been found to have their VMS disconnected while at sea for over ten days and 697 vessels do not have enough required papers or have their VMS disconnected for over six months.



Nguyen Xuan Duong, head of the provincial Fisheries Sub-department, said that the province has launched a month-long campaign to tackle shortcomings in implementing measures against IUU fishing.



The sub-department is coordinating with People's Committees of coastal districts, towns, cities, and competent forces to inspect all fishing vessels and verify vessels with expired or no registration or those without fishing licences, food safety certificates or active monitoring devices.



It also coordinates with the border guard force to conduct patrol, inspect and control seafood exploitation activities at sea, beaches, and fishing ports and strictly handle violations./.