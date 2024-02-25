The unique dragon seals of Bat Trang
Drawing inspiration from the “Hoang de chi bao” (Treasure of the Emperor) gold seal, recently repatriated from France, artisans in Bat Trang pottery village have crafted unique Dragon seals with gold plating to meet demand during the Year of the Dragon.
-
Artisan Pham Viet Khoa and his ceramic workers are busy finishing products featuring dragon symbols to meet an order from a business. (Photo: VNA)
-
Each part of the dragon is delicately crafted by Bat Trang artisans and is rich in artistic beauty. (Photo: VNA)
-
Using rudimentary tools, the skilled artisans of Bat Trang showcase their talent through intricate details. (Photo: VNA)
-
Craftsman Mac Trieu Duong said each dragon product is meticulously painted over the course of about two and a half hours, and each craftsman can complete 5-6 products every day. (Photo: VNA)
-
The seals are named Ky Linh Giap Thin (Sacred Dragon Figurine) 2024 and are part of a collection of products called ‘Sacred Dragon Seals”. (Photo: VNA)