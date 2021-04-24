The Then Kin Pang festival plays a significant role in the spiritual lives of the Thai ethnic people and is an opportunity for local people to express their wishes about a peaceful life, good health, and abundant crops, among other things.

The Then Kin Pang festival consists of two parts - an incense offering ceremony and a festive time featuring various special activities, folk games, and dances of the ethnic Thai people.

The festival contributes to boosting the spiritual lives of local people and raises the sense of responsibility among different generations in preserving and promoting Vietnam’s cultural heritage. It also offers a chance for ethnic minority groups to exchange cultures and promote the strength of the great national unity bloc./.

VNA