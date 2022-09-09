Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnamese woman triumphs at “world’s toughest” triathlon Vu Phuong Thanh has become the first Vietnamese to win Swiss Ultra Deca Continuous Triathlon World Championship - the toughest triathlon competition in the world.

Culture - Sports Infographic 11th ASEAN Para Games The 11th ASEAN Para Games takes place from July 26 to August 7 with 14 sports. The Vietnamese contingent joins the regional sporting event with 153 members, including 120 athletes.

Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnam tops SEA Games 31 medal tally with 205 golds Vietnam has wrapped up their SEA Games 31 run at the top of the medal table with 205 golds. Thailand came second with 92 golds and Indonesia third with 69.