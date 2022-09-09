"Then" practice of ethnic groups in Vietnam
“Then” practice in Vietnam is a fundamental part of the spiritual life of Tay, Nung, and Thai ethnic groups, reflecting the relations between human beings and the universe.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicHanoi remains top on travellers’ lists
Although Covid-19 travel restrictions severely hit Vietnam’s tourism sector last year, the capital city of Hanoi has remained at the top of global travellers’ wish lists.
See more
InfographicVietnamese woman triumphs at “world’s toughest” triathlon
Vu Phuong Thanh has become the first Vietnamese to win Swiss Ultra Deca Continuous Triathlon World Championship - the toughest triathlon competition in the world.
Infographic11th ASEAN Para Games
The 11th ASEAN Para Games takes place from July 26 to August 7 with 14 sports. The Vietnamese contingent joins the regional sporting event with 153 members, including 120 athletes.
InfographicFour Vietnamese dishes named “Best food in the world” by CNN
CNN has recently released a list of the world’s best food, encouraging visitors to try when they have the opportunity to travel in 2022. The following are the Vietnamese selections.
InfographicVietnam tops SEA Games 31 medal tally with 205 golds
Vietnam has wrapped up their SEA Games 31 run at the top of the medal table with 205 golds. Thailand came second with 92 golds and Indonesia third with 69.
InfographicThe SEA Games summary
For over half a century, the SEA Games have enthralled sports fans and helped promote solidarity and friendship among countries in the region.