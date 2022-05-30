Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien explaining deputies’ ideas on canceling plans for a nuclear power construction site in Ninh Thuan (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - There is no ground to eliminate nuclear power planning, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said on May 30 during the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s third session while explaining deputies’ ideas on canceling plans for a nuclear power construction site in the central coastal province of Ninh Thuan.

The legislative body voted on a resolution to suspend the construction of the Ninh Thuan nuclear power plant, Dien said, stressing that the resolution was to suspend, not cancel.



The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), partners and related sectors have carefully studied and confirmed that Ninh Thuan is the most suitable location for nuclear power development in Vietnam.



Clarifying this issue with the National Assembly, Dien stated that nuclear power is an important issue on which only competent authorities can decide.



The MoIT had informed the Government and senior leaders that the world has turned back to nuclear power development in order to fulfill the commitments made at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).



Accordingly, in order to exploit renewable energy sources such as solar and wind energy, a stable power system is needed. Current power supplies in Vietnam mainly come from coal-fired or hydroelectric plants. However, coal-fired power plants no longer have the conditions to develop, and there is also no room to develop hydroelectricity. Therefore, it is essential to look towards nuclear power, Dien said.



He also noted that the US and Germany started the process of reducing nuclear power three years ago, but at present, they are developing a roadmap to develop nuclear power as a basis for the development and exploitation of renewable energy./.