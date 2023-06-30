Thien Duong Cave - An “underground maze” in Quang Binh
Hidden in a vast forest in the western reaches of the central province of Quang Binh, Thien Duong (Paradise) Cave has been described as a beautiful natural masterpiece that never fails to enchant visitors.
-
Thien Duong Cave was found by a local resident in 2005, according to the Cave’s management board. (Photo: VNA)
-
It lies deep inside a limestone mountain in Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park, a World Natural Heritage Site located some 60 kilometers from the provincial capital, Dong Hoi city. (Photo: VNA)
-
The cave is 31.4 kilometers long, up to 150 meters wide, and around 60 meters high. (Photo: VNA)
-
Those who visit the cave for the first time describe the feeling as being in a “world only found in fairytales”. (Photo: VNA)
-
Inside the world of Thien Duong Cave, stalactites and stalagmites are diversified with different shapes and sizes. (Photo: VNA)