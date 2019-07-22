Thien Duong Cave sets Asian record

Thien Duong Cave in the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park, Quang Binh province, has been recognised as the one with the most unique and magnificent system of stalactites and stalagmites in Asia.
VNA
Monday, July 22, 2019 - 10:17:37
