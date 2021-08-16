A Mong woman teaches her daughter how to make traditional embroidery and sewing of the Mong ethnic group. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has decided to organise the 3rd Mong Ethnic Cultural Festival 2021 in December instead of September as initially planned.



Earlier, the ministry has issued Decision 717/QD-BVHTTDL on the organisation of the festival in the northwestern mountainous province of Lai Chau. Accordingly, the festival will take place in September 2021 under the direction of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the People's Committee of Lai Chau province, in coordination with ministries, sectors, and units under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and 13 provinces where the Mong ethnic minority people live.



In a document which was sent to the People’s Committees of Lai Chau, Thai Nguyen, Lang Son, Bac Kan, Dien Bien, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Hoa Binh, Cao Bang, Tuyen Quang, Ha Giang, Yen Bai and Dak Lak provinces, the ministry said the adjustment of the schedule was made to strictly implement the direction of the Government and the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 prevention and control measures as the pandemic has continued to develop complicatedly in many localities across the country.



The Mong Ethnic Cultural Festival aims to express the cultural honor of an ethnic group rich in cultural traditions, preserving and promoting the cultural identity of Mong people in a unified and diverse Vietnamese culture of 54 ethnic groups.



It will be an opportunity for the participating provinces to learn, exchange experience, raise awareness of administrations at all levels, branches and ethnic minorities about their responsibility in building and developing the Vietnamese culture and people to meet the requirements of sustainable national development; and introducing and promoting the traditional cultural values of the Mong ethnic group to domestic and international friends, contributing to tourism and economic development.



Diverse activities such as art performances of the Mong ethnic group, a show of ethnic clothes, introduction of cultural and tourism products, Famtrip, and an exhibition on the Mong ethnic culture, will be held.



A conference on investment, trade and tourism promotion of Lai Chau province, an exhibition showcasing cultural and tourism products as well as a photo exhibition on the land and people of Lai Chau are also expected to be organised within the framework of the event./.