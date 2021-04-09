Third Vietnamese military officer to work at UN headquarters
The Defence Ministry held a ceremony on April 9 to present the President’s decision to send Major Nguyen Phuc Dong from the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, to take up a position at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
United Nations headquarters in New York (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Defence Ministry held a ceremony on April 9 to present the President’s decision to send Major Nguyen Phuc Dong from the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, to take up a position at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
Accordingly, Dong will serve as an officer in charge of military training for the management board of the Policy, Evaluation and Training Division’s Integrated Training Service under the UN Department of Peace Operations in a tenure from 2021-2023.
He is the third Vietnamese military officer to qualify for working at the UN headquarters’ Department of Peace Operations, following Lieutenant Colonel Luong Truong Vinh and Lieutenant Colonel Tran Duc Huong.
To secure a post at the United Nations headquarters, Vietnamese officers need to compete against between 150 – 200 candidates from other UN member nations to pass four qualification rounds.
At the ceremony, Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien asked Dong, in his new position, to offer effective consultations to Vietnam during the country’s participation in the UN peacekeeping activities./.