Politics Infographic Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan Member of Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan was appointed Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8, 2021.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia boost naval cooperation Rear Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem, Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy, had a talk over phone with Commander of the Royal Cambodian Navy Gen. Tea Vinh on April 8, discussing bilateral naval cooperation.

Politics 14th NA fulfill final session's agenda with important contents The 14th National Assembly has completed its final session's agenda with many important contents on reviewing the tenure's work, building laws and handling personnel matters, Vice Chairman of the NA Office Vu Minh Tuan said at a press conference in Hanoi on April 8 announcing the results of the 14th NA’s 11th session.

Politics Ceremony held for handover of duty to new Prime Minister State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc handed over the duty of Prime Minister to new Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at a ceremony on April 8.