Politics Vietnam highlights need for int’l cooperation in ensuring gender equality It is necessary to promote international cooperation to support countries in implementing international commitments to ensure the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and girls in all areas of social life, contributing to preventing violence and discrimination, Minister Counsellor Le Thi Minh Thoa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) has stated.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 4 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Environment Vietnam, EU, UK discuss implementation of energy transition partnership Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan had a working session with the European Union delegation to Vietnam and the British Embassy in Hanoi on October 3 to discuss the implementation of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

Politics Second working day of 13th Party Central Committee’s 8th plenum The 13th Party Central Committee spent the second working day of the 8th plenum on October 3 discussing several important economic issues.