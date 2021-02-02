Inside the testing area at CDC Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – Thirty one cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past 12 hours to 6pm on February 2, with only one imported, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Among the 30 locally-infected cases, 18 are in Hai Duong province, eight in Quang Ninh province, three in the Central Highland province of Gia Lai and one in Hanoi.

Most of the cases were linked to the recent outbreaks in Chi Linh city and Poyul company in Hai Duong and Van Don airport in Quang Ninh.

As such, the total number of community cases since January 27 reached 301.



A total of 1,461 patients have been given the all-clear, while the death toll remains at 35.

Among patients still under treatment, three have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, seven twice and two thrice.

Meanwhile, 27,714 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients and possible patients or arrived from pandemic areas are being quarantined nationwide./.